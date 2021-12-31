Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

