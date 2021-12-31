Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

