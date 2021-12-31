Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.41. 58,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,076,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,525 shares of company stock worth $62,413,357 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

