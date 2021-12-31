Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,775. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.83.

