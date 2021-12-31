Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,812 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $67,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,273,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 49,661 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period.

MNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 126,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

