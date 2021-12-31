Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 739 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,051. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $440.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.46 and its 200-day moving average is $411.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

