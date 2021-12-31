Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):
- 12/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “
- 11/12/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “
- 11/8/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Synaptics stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.42. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,100. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.54.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
