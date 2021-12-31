Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

12/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

11/12/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

11/8/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Synaptics stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.42. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,100. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

