Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of RF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,072. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

