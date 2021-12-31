REDW Wealth LLC Buys 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,439.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

