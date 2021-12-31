ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $35.62 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $35.62 million and $109,640.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.10 or 1.01093116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00281661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.71 or 0.00425618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00152669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.