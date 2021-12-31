Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Redbox

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDBX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 24.00.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.54. Redbox has a 52-week low of 7.25 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

