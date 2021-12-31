Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading Down 3.6%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company has a market cap of $504.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,042.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Red Violet by 17.3% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 363,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 529,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 402,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

