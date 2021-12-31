Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.72 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.