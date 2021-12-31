Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,380. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

