Realio Network (RIO) Hits One Day Volume of $223,286.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $223,286.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

