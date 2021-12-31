RE Advisers Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Medpace worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medpace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medpace by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.95. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

