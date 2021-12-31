RE Advisers Corp Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 80,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.15 and its 200-day moving average is $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $957.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

