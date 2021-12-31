RE Advisers Corp Has $184.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,923.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,797.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.