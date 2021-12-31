RE Advisers Corp Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $94,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

