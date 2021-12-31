RE Advisers Corp Buys 1,700 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,940 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 1.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $64,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMW stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.