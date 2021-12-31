RE Advisers Corp Acquires 3,800 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.18% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $227,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

