RE Advisers Corp Acquires 1,109 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

