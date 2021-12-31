Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,817 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000.

ITA stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

