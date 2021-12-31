Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,713 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -468.56 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

