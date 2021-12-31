Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,941 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,497 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock worth $3,269,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.