Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 131,535 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 76.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.