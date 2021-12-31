Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 848 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,356.46 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.12 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

