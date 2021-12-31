Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,467 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

