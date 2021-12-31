Raymond James & Associates Purchases 806 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

