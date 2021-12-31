Raymond James & Associates Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

