Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Comerica were worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

