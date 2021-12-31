Raymond James & Associates Buys 28,844 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $22.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

