Raymond James & Associates Buys 23,303 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,577,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

