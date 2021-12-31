Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $123.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.04 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

