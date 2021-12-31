Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $144,900.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.50 or 0.07867502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,736.61 or 0.99606908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

