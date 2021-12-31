Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Cap of $85.00 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $85.00 million and $15.67 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00006446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.96 or 0.07931318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.41 or 1.00345483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00073164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052943 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 28,055,485 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.