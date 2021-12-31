Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

