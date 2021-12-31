Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $576.48 million and $43.85 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.78 or 0.07861244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,960.02 or 0.99753194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

