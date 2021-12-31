Quilter Plc Sells 6,958 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

