Quilter Plc Sells 5,734 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.