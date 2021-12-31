Quilter Plc Sells 296 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Airbnb by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ABNB stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

