Quilter Plc Purchases 1,390 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

