Quilter Plc Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $67.39 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

