Quilter Plc Has $214,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $157.98 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

