Quilter Plc Acquires New Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

