Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 17,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 56,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QST shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$42.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

