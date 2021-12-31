Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for RBB Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

