Pundi X[new] Hits Market Cap of $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.35 or 0.07823560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00073895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.23 or 1.00021391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

