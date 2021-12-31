PSB Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (OTCBB:PSBQ)

PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:PSBQ) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
PSB has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.05.
PSB Company Profile
