PSB Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (OTCBB:PSBQ)

PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:PSBQ) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

PSB has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.05.

PSB Company Profile

PSB Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples State Bank that provides a range of retail consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; and offers certificate of deposit account registry services.

