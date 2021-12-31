ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

